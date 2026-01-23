Alaska Air completes Hawaiian cargo integration ahead of other units

Cargo is the first group at Alaska Airlines to fully integrate operations with Hawaiian Airlines since the September 2024 acquisition, with combined booking systems and a unified sales approach to help acquire freight customers as it uses the merger to expand internationally for the first time, the company said Thursday.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) gave the update in its fourth quarter earnings report, which showed cargo revenue increased 11% year over year to $146 million. Legacy Hawaiian operations gained 11.6%, while legacy Alaska Airlines Cargo revenue grew 5%. Full year cargo revenue was $549 million, up 19% year over year.

Hawaiian results include revenue from flying 10 Airbus A330-300 freighter aircraft for Amazon’s logistics network. The final two aircraft were delivered and entered service last summer.

The streamlining of two cargo systems and teams was completed in January, according to the financial presentation.