Alaska Airlines gains cargo momentum from Hawaiian integration

Alaska Airlines has already surpassed initial cargo volume targets since launching its first international widebody service, from Seattle to Tokyo Narita airport, on May 12 as the company continues to reap the fruits of its September merger with Hawaiian Airlines, executives said Thursday during a quarterly earnings presentation.

Alaska Air (NASDAQ: ALK) is operating daily nonstop service to Tokyo with Boeing 787-9 passenger jets from Hawaiian’s fleet. Carrying cargo in the lower deck is driving the equivalent of 30 passenger seats worth of revenue per flight, according to management.

The Alaska Air Group reported $136 million in cargo revenue during the second quarter, a 34% increase from the same period in 2024. The revenue gains include the Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Amazon cargo lines of business as compared to those three business units before the merger.

Legacy Alaska Air Cargo second-quarter revenue increased 15% to $80 million.