Alaska Air changes cargo leaders in wake of Hawaiian merger

Alaska Airlines on Monday announced a leadership change in its cargo division one week after finalizing the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, adding expertise in areas such as international cargo operations and widebody freighter aircraft that are new for the airline and critical to support the flying service for Amazon it inherited.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) said it hired Ian Morgan as vice president of cargo at Alaska Airlines and that Jason Berry, the president of regional subsidiary Horizon Air who previously headed Air Canada’s cargo division, will oversee the cargo business after being promoted to executive vice president of the group. Berry will continue in his role as Horizon’s president.

Morgan succeeds Adam Drouhard, managing director of cargo, at the head of Alaska Air Cargo. He will lead day-to-day cargo operations and nearly 600 cargo employees. He will also be responsible for managing the continued growth of Alaska Air Group’s cargo business – operated by both Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

He has decades of experience working with large international cargo airlines. Morgan joins Alaska from ECS Group, a cargo handling agency where he was U.S. commercial director for the past year. The industry veteran spent the previous nine years as vice president cargo, North and South America, for Qatar Airways, the world’s largest air cargo operator by volume. He also spent 12 years as the top executive in the Americas for Cargolux, a major operator of Boeing 747 freighters, and in senior leadership roles at British Airways and defunct Centurion Airlines.



