DOT approves $1.9B Alaska Air, Hawaiian merger

Alaska Airlines expects to finalize its $1.9 billion merger with Hawaiian Airlines on Wednesday after the Department of Transportation cleared the transaction, the company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday.

DOT approval was the remaining hurdle for the merger. The Department of Justice last month quietly approved the transaction.

The combination of Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK) and Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ: HA) is important from a freight perspective because Alaska will take over cargo transportation for e-commerce giant Amazon. Hawaiian Airlines is operating a handful of Airbus A330 converted freighters for Amazon’s air logistics network and expects to have 10 cargo jets by next year.

The companies have never indicated whether the Amazon transportation services agreement with Hawaiian will need to be modified. Hawaiian began operating its first freighter last October. Amazon has warrants to take a 15% equity stake in Hawaiian Airlines after nine years conditioned on meeting a spending threshold of $1.8 billion.



