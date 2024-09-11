LAX to lease cargo facility to Alliance Ground International

Alliance Ground International, the largest American-owned cargo handling agent for airlines, says it has won a competitive selection process to operate its first directly controlled warehouse at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The five-year lease is expected to be approved by the board of airport commissioners within the next several weeks, allowing AGI to move into the facility on Nov. 1.

The cargo terminal is currently leased to United Airlines, which has not used the property for a long time and subleased it to airport service provider Menzies Aviation and Mexico-based AeroCharter, according to the airport authority and United. The current lease expires Oct. 31.

Los Angeles World Airports declined to provide details on the new lease arrangement, because it has yet to be placed on the board’s agenda for a vote.

Miami-based Alliance Ground International beat out Menzies, AeroCharter, Cargo HS LLC, and global ground handling giants Swissport and Worldwide Flight Services, according to the list of bidders. AeroCharter provides cargo and aircraft services for sister airline AeroUnion and Chile-based partner Avianca.



