Altana becomes FreightTech’s next unicorn after closing Series C

Global supply chain management system Altana has reached unicorn status – a $1 billion valuation – after closing a $200 million Series C investment led by the US Innovative Technology Fund (USIT) with participation from March Capital, Generation Investment Management, Salesforce Ventures, and Friends & Family Capital.

“In this new era of globalization, it is crucial for all public and private organizations to shore up their supply chains and for the whole ecosystem to maintain a streamlined, unified information flow. … Altana’s supply chain intelligence software provides this collective information, empowering companies and governments to understand the vulnerabilities and opportunities within their supply chains, while still maintaining strict customer data privacy,” Peter Tague, managing partner at USIT, said in the Monday release.

The software provider’s existing investors also participated in the round. They include Google Ventures, Activate Capital, Floating Point and Omers Ventures.

Since its inception, Altana has focused on bringing transparency to global supply chains for its customers, highlighting weaknesses related to trade restrictions, government regulations and forced labor risks. This strategy has led to securing customers like U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.K. government agencies, Maersk and Lloyd’s Insurance.