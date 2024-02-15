Amazon Air to close Texas facility, terminating 65 workers

Amazon Air is closing its air cargo operation in San Antonio, which will result in 65 contract workers employed with Worldwide Flight Services Inc. to be laid off.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant did not provide a reason for the facility’s closure. Amazon Air is Amazon’s in-house cargo airline.

“We’re always evaluating our operations to better serve our customers and have made the decision to stop operations at Kelly Field,” Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson said in an email to FreightWaves. “Worldwide Flight Services is a valued partner and we’ll continue working with them at other locations. This decision will not impact customer deliveries in the San Antonio area.”

Amazon Air contracted the cargo handling services at the Kelly Field facility to Worldwide Flight Services — also known as WFS Express.

WFS Express filed a notice with the Texas Workforce Commission on Feb. 9 stating the closure of the Kelly Field operation will be permanent, with the last day scheduled for April 10.

WFS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FreightWaves. The company is a Paris-based global air cargo logistics provider. WFS is a subsidiary of SATS, which is headquartered in Singapore.





In addition to the San Antonio facility, Amazon Air has Texas cargo operations in Austin, Houston and Fort Worth.

Amazon Air was launched in 2016. The company operates a fleet of about 110 planes, flying up to 205 flights per day.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

329 layoffs hit freight-related firms in Texas

Goodyear Tire ordered to pay $4M in back pay to Mexican workers

FBI alleges Mexican cartel, Canadian truckers part of drug ring