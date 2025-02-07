Amazon beats Q4 expectations, forecasts slower Q1 growth

E-commerce and technology giant Amazon reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter, but company officials predicted slower growth for the upcoming period.

The Seattle-based company’s revenue guidance for first-quarter 2025 net sales is between $151 billion and $155.5 billion, lower than the $158.56 billion that analysts were expecting.

The guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact from foreign exchange rates, said CFO Brian Olsavsky.

“We estimate the year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates based on current rates, which we expect to be a headwind of approximately $2.1 billion in Q1 year over year, or 150 basis points,” Olsavsky said during a call with analysts after the market closed Thursday. “Global currencies can fluctuate during the quarter, just as we saw in Q4 with the strengthening of the dollar versus most other currencies.”



