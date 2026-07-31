Amazon ramps up delivery speed, robotics roll out

Amazon continued to speed up delivery service and make improvements to its fulfillment network during the second quarter, executives said in conjunction with the release of financial results on Thursday.

Globally, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) delivered more than 40% of items same day or overnight in the first half of the year versus the same period last year. And it expanded ultra-fast delivery service Amazon Now, which promises delivery in 30 minutes or less on thousands of everyday essentials, to 80 cities and towns across the United States and several major cities in Egypt.

Amazon Now is available in nine countries and over 250 cities and towns, including Atlanta, Houston and Denver. The service has proven popular, with more than 80% growth in gross sales and units sold quarter-over-quarter and more than 60% more customers served from the prior quarter, CEO Andy Jassey told analysts. Faster delivery speeds combined with a broad selection of products on the marketplace are driving consumers to make more purchases on the Amazon site, he added.

Ultra-fast delivery is the latest move to increase delivery speed and keep customers buying on Amazon’s marketplace by offering extreme convenience. Amazon also offers one-hour and three-hour delivery on more than 90,000 products and same-day delivery on millions of items.