DHL eCommerce to acquire Baltic parcel carrier Venipak

DHL has agreed to acquire Lithuania-based Venipak Group, expanding its parcel delivery reach in the Baltic states and furthering the consolidation movement underway in the European last-mile delivery sector.

According to an announcement on Monday, DHL Group will fold Venipak operating companies in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia into its DHL eCommerce division. DHL eCommerce specializes in cross-border and domestic B2C shipping services for e-commerce merchants.

Venipak is one of the largest independent parcel operators in the Baltic region, with about 800 parcel lockers, an extensive network of out-of-home pick-up points, and capabilities in B2B and B2C delivery. Linking Venipak’s local delivery infrastructure to a global express delivery network will allow Baltic businesses to expand into more international markets, the companies said.

The deal gives DHL a full ownership stake in the Baltics, which is experiencing strong e-commerce growth, rather than simply relying on contractors. It plans to invest in more personnel, parcel lockers, sorting capacity at key facilities and information technology capabilities across the Venipak network in the coming years.

“The Baltic states are among the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in Europe today, which is why we were looking for a partner with deep local market expertise, a trusted brand and the ambition to continue growing,” said Pablo Ciano, CEO of DHL eCommerce, in a news release. “Together, we will be able to create even more opportunities for both local businesses and international customers.” [Why It Matters: Last-mile delivery carriers are consolidating to quickly expand their footprint in Europe and tap less-expensive out-of-home delivery networks.] The acquisition, terms of which were not disclosed, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Venipak will continue to operate under its existing brand identity during the subsequent period of integration into DHL eCommerce. The current management, including Venipak CEO Andrius Ladauskas, and existing employees will remain in their roles. DHL’s e-commerce logistics division continues to eye acquisitions as part of its expansion plan for Europe and the Middle East. Last year, DHL took a minority stake in Ajex Logistics Services, a courier based in Saudi Arabia, acquired U.K.-based courier Evri and bought out partners to take full control of its parcel locker network in Poland. DHL is part of a broader consolidation trend within the European parcel logistics market. Ceva Logistics early this month agreed to acquire parcel delivery service Paack’s operating units in France, Spain and Portugal and fold them into Colis Privé, its European last-mile delivery business. And last year, Colis Privé acquired MIPI, strengthening its coverage of major metropolitan areas in France. Also in 2025, Poland-based InPost acquired Spanish courier and fulfillment provider Sending and Yodel, a delivery company in the United Kingdom. Before that it took over Mondial Relay in France. In February, FedEx agreed to take a one-third stake in InPost. Venipak next year plans to move its Lithuania operations into a new logistics terminal in Vilnius, with more capacity and a modern conveyor system. The courier is investing $18.2 million of its own money for a modern conveyor system and other features in the leased facility, which will be able to process about 5,000 to 6,000 packages per hour. It is designed with 24 docks for trucks and about 70 loading spaces for vans. In 2025, Venipak opened a 118,000-square foot terminal in Kaunas — the company’s largest terminal to date. It handles up to 50,000 shipments per day. About 100 trucks transport shipments to all Baltic countries and Poland every night. Venipak currently operates 25 logistics terminals, 12 of which are in Lithuania. Last year, Venipak also opened a new 11,000 sq m terminal in Kaunas, in the Kumpiai Logistics Park developed by Sirin Development, which is the company’s largest terminal to date. It handles up to 50,000 shipments per day, and about 100 trucks transport shipments to all Baltic countries and Poland every night. Adjusted revenue for DHL eCommerce, excluding currency and other one-time effects, increased 4.9% during the first quarter. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com. RELATED STORIES: DHL outsources last-mile parcel delivery to US Postal Service for $10B DHL acquires share of Saudi Arabia courier Ceva Logistics poised to acquire European final-mile carrier Paack