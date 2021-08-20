  • ITVI.USA
    15,805.420
    98.830
    0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.822
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.350
    -0.080
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,800.870
    101.080
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,805.420
    98.830
    0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.822
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.350
    -0.080
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,800.870
    101.080
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Anarchy in the SC

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, August 20, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Daniel “Mr. Supply Chain” Stanton about anarchy in the supply chain. Amazon goes brick and mortar, 40 ships are at anchor in San Pedro Bay, Tesla is making robots, and inland and ocean rates are at record highs. When will order be restored?

Jennifer Grenz, CRO, Ossia is sending power to devices wirelessly. We’ll learn how it works and how IoT will drive logistics now and in the future. 

Steve Shebuski, VP of digital strategy at Blue Horseshoe, talks about the need for, and benefits of, risk mitigation, including areas where companies can assess: current manufacturing partnerships and inventory levels. 

Insurance is always one of the highest fixed costs for motor carriers, especially for small fleets. What’s going on in the insurance market and how is it changing? We ask Mark Epperson, chief client officer, AonTransportation Programs.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, August 20, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.