Are ocean logistics managers underpaid? — Navigate B2B

The skill set it takes to manage ocean freight

Ocean logistics managers deal with dozens of problems every day and Steve Ferreira thinks they deserve more cash in their pockets.

Navigating the high seas is a tough job, both physically for shipboard workers and logistically for the people who manage the transportation.

Navigate B2B host Steve Ferreira believes ocean freight logistics managers have the skills of a combat aviator, saying, “aviators are adept at air-to-air combat, air-to-ground combat and sometimes electronic warfare while in the cockpit of their fighter jets.”

Logistics managers fight a different kind of battle, but one that requires the same type of strength in multitasking. They must be adept and “teleport” themselves to their ocean containers at origin, at sea, at port and on land waging their own war in the battlefield of Containergeddon, according to Ferreira.

Ferreira says logistics managers must be ready to jump in not only during routine plans, but also the 40% of times when their combat plan goes astray. Managers also have to contend with post-event fallout, even if they know days or weeks ahead of time that they will be challenged.

All this challenge, Ferreira argues, warrants more money in managers’ pockets. In this episode of Navigate B2B, he talks to Lina Jasutiene, founder of Recoupex, about strategies managers can employ to mitigate losses and maximize profits.

Jasutiene is known for her wildly effective loss-prevention strategies that boost bottom lines and cut losses without being expensive, slow or even remotely boring.

You can find more Navigate B2B recaps and recaps for all our live podcasts here.