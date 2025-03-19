Arizona driver accused of murdering Illinois trucking company owner

A truck driver is accused of murdering the owner of an Illinois-based carrier whose business was set on fire on March 5, police said.

Josif Suclea, 52, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of ATG Truckload owner Dane Koteski.

Koteski, 46, was killed at the offices of his trucking company in Crestwood, Illinois, on March 5, authorities said.

His body was found by firefighters, who were responding to a small blaze at ATG Truckload’s facility in Crestwood.



