Arkansas lawmakers debate crackdown on undocumented truckers

The Arkansas House of Representatives and Senate are debating two bills to enact harsher punishments against truck drivers who are in the U.S. illegally and obtain or use commercial drivers licenses.
Arkansas House Bill 1569 (HB1569), filed in February, calls for commercial motor vehicle drivers operating in the state to “demonstrate proficiency in the English language.”
These drivers must be able to “read road signs and warning signs,” “understand traffic control devices” and “communicate effectively in an emergency” with emergency services, law enforcement and other drivers.
The bill, named the “Secure Roads and Safe Trucking Act of 2025,” would fine truckers without sufficient English proficiency $5,000.
HB1569 also calls for harsher penalties for drivers operating without a valid CDL, including a fine of $5,000 and impoundment of their motor vehicle. In addition, it would stiffen laws against undocumented drivers who injure another person while operating their vehicle, making it a Class D felony carrying a minimum six-month prison sentence.
Undocumented drivers who commit vehicular homicide with a commercial motor vehicle – regardless of intent – would face a minimum 10 years in prison. This would be a Class B felony.
Additionally, carriers who “negligently provide” CMVs to individuals in violation of HB1569 would be fined $10,000.
HB1569 is strongly supported by the advocacy group American Truckers United. The group also opposes House Bill 1745 (HB1745), which passed in the House on Thursday, and has argued it would legalize foreign CDLs in the state.
HB1745, now awaiting action in the Senate, would make presenting a fake CDL or operating a commercial vehicle without an employment authorization document a Class D felony.
HB1745 allows a person to drive a CMV if he or she has a CDL or commercial learner’s permit issued by a state, territory or possession of the U.S., the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico.
Drivers with a CDL issued by Canada, Mexico “or any other jurisdiction under a waiver or exemption recognized by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration,” would also be permitted as long as they have a valid employment authorization document.
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) said while it supports the intent of HB1745, it wished the bill went further to address hiring issues by larger carriers.
“We generally support the intent of HB 1745 in the Arkansas legislature, but wish the bill went further to address the underlying issue: corporate megacarriers recruiting foreign truck drivers to undercut the ability of American truckers to earn a decent living,” said Doug Morris, OOIDA director of state affairs. “Corporate megacarriers will use every loophole available, including those previously established by the FMCSA, to save a buck on the backs of American truckers. We are actively pursuing solutions on the state and federal level to right this wrong.”
