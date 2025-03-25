Arkansas lawmakers debate crackdown on undocumented truckers

This article was updated at 10:53 a.m. ET to include comments from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

The Arkansas House of Representatives and Senate are debating two bills to enact harsher punishments against truck drivers who are in the U.S. illegally and obtain or use commercial drivers licenses.

Arkansas House Bill 1569 (HB1569), filed in February, calls for commercial motor vehicle drivers operating in the state to “demonstrate proficiency in the English language.”

These drivers must be able to “read road signs and warning signs,” “understand traffic control devices” and “communicate effectively in an emergency” with emergency services, law enforcement and other drivers.



