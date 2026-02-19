Asia-U.S. container rates continue to fall as industry change swirls

Analyst Freightos said Asia-U.S. East Coast prices in the latest week fell 12% to about $3,000 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU) and back to early December levels before pre-Lunar New Year demand picked up.

The holiday is a traditional fallow period for trans-Pacific demand as China factories close for several weeks.

Asia-North Europe rates slid 5% to about $2,400 per FEU, also back to December levels while prices to Mediterranean ports fell 4% to $3,600 per FEU. The latter remains several hundred dollars above the December mark.

