Assessing the first wave of Winter Storm Fern

The first wave of Winter Storm Fern has fallen over the Southeast and lower Midwest. As predicted, the dividing line between ice and snow remains Interstate 40. Major interstates are shut down across the country in various spots.

Interstate 70 is closed in various spots throughout Missouri, fairly close to St. Louis, as a result of snow and accidents, with first responders struggling to make it to the scene due to poor road conditions.

Almost every interstate heading into the city of Dallas has closed due to icy roads. As of the time of publishing, there are no widespread power shortages in Texas or any other state.

Nashville has seen deteriorating road conditions throughout the day as the ice is expected to fall 0.75” over the next 12 hours.