ATA red-flags DOJ’s proposed marijuana policy change

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s anticipated move to recategorize marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act will likely lead to more truck crashes unless safeguards are put in place, the American Trucking Associations has warned.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the Justice Department’s notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) to reschedule the drug at a press briefing on Thursday.

“If finalized, marijuana will no longer hold the higher-level classification it currently holds over fentanyl and meth drugs driving our nation’s overdose epidemic, and it will remove burdensome, long-standing barriers to critical research,” Jean-Pierre said.

“This announcement builds on the work President Biden has already done to pardon a record number of federal offenses for simply possessing marijuana.”



