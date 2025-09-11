Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
ATRI launches research initiative on entry-level driver training impacts

Carriers sought for study on safety and retention outcomes

Thomas Wasson
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • ATRI is conducting research on the impact of new-entrant truck driver training on safety and retention.
  • Participating carriers must provide data on new-entrant drivers (defined as those with 3 weeks to 24 months of experience), including demographics, safety events, and training details.
  • Data submission requirements include a minimum of 25 new-entrant drivers employed between March 2022 and August 2025, and fleetwide training and retention metrics.
  • All data will be kept confidential and anonymized before publication; carriers can sign non-disclosure agreements.
The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is looking for motor carrier participants in research to analyze the impacts of new-entrant truck driver training on safety and retention. The study is a sequel to earlier research published by ATRI in 2008, which focuses on the efficacy of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Entry-Level Driver Training requirements.

“This research represents a critical opportunity to understand which training approaches actually produce safer drivers,” ATRI said in its announcement. The study requires participating carriers to submit specific data points for each new-entrant driver, including demographics, days employed, CDL training provider information, total miles driven, and driver-specific safety events such as crashes, violations and telematics events.

For the study, new entrants are defined as CDL drivers who have been driving professionally for three weeks to 24 months, with their first professional driving job at the participating carrier. The study will include drivers who have met this definition since March 2022.

“Participating carriers must have employed a minimum of 25 new entrant drivers in the requested time period (March 2022-August 2025),” the ATRI announcement states. In addition to individual driver data, carriers will need to report fleetwide averages for training and retention metrics, including training hours and frequency of home time.

ATRI emphasizes that all submitted information will remain strictly confidential, with the organization prepared to execute nondisclosure agreements with participating companies. All collected data will undergo anonymization and will only be published in aggregate form to protect carrier privacy.

The earlier study from 2008 was the first known examination of the safety impact of training on new entrant commercial drivers. The study analyzed data from more than 16,000 drivers representing 29% of annual new entrant driver population estimates at the time.

The research collected information from 10 driver training programs, examining curriculum components, instructional environments and their correlation with safety outcomes. Programs varied considerably in their approach, with total contact hours ranging from 88 to 272 hours and different emphasis on classroom versus behind-the-wheel training.

Motor carriers interested in contributing to this industrywide safety research can complete the questionnaire through ATRI’s website.

Thomas Wasson

Based in Chattanooga TN, Thomas is an Enterprise Trucking Analyst at FreightWaves with a focus on news commentary, analysis and trucking insights. Before that, he worked at a digital trucking startup aifleet, Arrive Logistics, and U.S. Xpress Enterprises with an emphasis on fleet management, load planning, freight analysis, and truckload network design. He hosts two podcasts and newsletters at FreightWaves — Loaded and Rolling and Truck Tech.