ATS Logistics to acquire Trailer Bridge’s brokerage unit

Full service third-party logistics provider ATS Logistics Services announced Tuesday that it will acquire the brokerage division of Trailer Bridge. The deal will be effective on Nov. 1.
Jacksonville, Florida-based Trailer Bridge Logistics provides domestic freight brokerage and intermodal rail services. The acquisition includes Trailer Bridge Logistics’ four offices in Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Kansas.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“By combining the strengths of both organizations, we’ll expand capacity, broaden solutions and ensure shippers have the reliable support they need in today’s complex supply chain environment,” said Brent Anderson, president of ATS Logistics Services’ parent, Anderson Trucking Service.
Trailer Bridge, Inc. will continue providing ocean shipping service to Puerto Rico. It will also retain its government services and freight forwarding units.
ATS Logistics Services is the logistics arm of St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Anderson Trucking Service.
“We are excited to welcome the Trailer Bridge brokerage employees to ATS,” said Jason Netland, chief logistics officer at ATS Logistics Services. … “Together, we’ll create more opportunities for our employees while delivering expanded solutions for our customers.”
Eric Masotti, president of Trailer Bridge Logistics, will join ATS as the vice president of regional management. He will continue to lead the four acquired locations.