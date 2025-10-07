ATS Logistics to acquire Trailer Bridge’s brokerage unit

Full service third-party logistics provider ATS Logistics Services announced Tuesday that it will acquire the brokerage division of Trailer Bridge. The deal will be effective on Nov. 1.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

Jacksonville, Florida-based Trailer Bridge Logistics provides domestic freight brokerage and intermodal rail services. The acquisition includes Trailer Bridge Logistics’ four offices in Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Kansas.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“By combining the strengths of both organizations, we’ll expand capacity, broaden solutions and ensure shippers have the reliable support they need in today’s complex supply chain environment,” said Brent Anderson, president of ATS Logistics Services’ parent, Anderson Trucking Service.