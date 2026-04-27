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Australia Post inaugurates large air parcel hub at Brisbane Airport

New investment in parcel infrastructure targeted for Tasmania to support e-commerce growth

Eric Kulisch
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Australia Post’s new express air hub at Brisbane Airport can handle 250,000 parcels per day. (Photo: Australia Post)

Australia Post last week opened its largest air express hub at Brisbane Airport, equipped with automated sorting systems, to speed up parcel delivery in the state of Queensland and announced plans to build a multimillion dollar parcel facility in Tasmania.

The 840,000-square foot Brisbane transfer terminal, with direct tarmac access to aircraft and expanded capacity, can process up to 250,000 parcels per day and supports Australia Post’s Express Post and StarTrack Premium services. 

StarTrack is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia Post that provides courier services. 

“This facility provides an immediate boost to our operations and its automation is the blueprint for speed and simplicity so that we can continue to respond to current and projected e-commerce growth across the state,” said Australia Post Group CEO and Managing Director Paul Graham, in a news release.

Shoppers in Queensland spent AUS$17.8 billion online last year, equivalent to US$12.7 billion.

The facility represents the largest industrial project ever delivered at Brisbane Airport. It features dedicated examination rooms for the Australian Border Force and the Department of Agriculture Fisheries & Forestry. Purpose-built canine rest rooms were built with climate, noise silencing and darkness controls to ensure detector dogs can rest safely between shifts.

The air hub also is equipped with a large solar voltaic system and batteries to store excess electricity and reduce reliance on the grid. 

Tasmania parcel expansion

Meanwhile, Australia Post also plans to open a 129,000-square foot sorting facility in Hobart, Tasmania, in late 2027. The facility will feature advanced automation capable of sorting up to 6,000 parcels per hour. Reducing manual handling and parcel touchpoints will significantly increase network capacity and efficiency, while reducing delivery times for customers. 

The new facility will be located next to Hobart Airport, providing direct airside access to Australia Post’s dedicated Airbus A321 converted freighters. 

Online retail spending in Tasmania increased 11% year over year in 2025. Management said the new facility will support continued e-commerce growth and give retailers confidence to expand their businesses.

Australia Post has been investing in parcel infrastructure across the nation. The postal operator is building an 893,000-square foot parcel super hub near the Adelaide airport and parcel facility on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, as well as making other upgrades in various regions. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com