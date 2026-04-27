Australia Post inaugurates large air parcel hub at Brisbane Airport

Australia Post last week opened its largest air express hub at Brisbane Airport, equipped with automated sorting systems, to speed up parcel delivery in the state of Queensland and announced plans to build a multimillion dollar parcel facility in Tasmania.

The 840,000-square foot Brisbane transfer terminal, with direct tarmac access to aircraft and expanded capacity, can process up to 250,000 parcels per day and supports Australia Post’s Express Post and StarTrack Premium services.

StarTrack is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia Post that provides courier services.

“This facility provides an immediate boost to our operations and its automation is the blueprint for speed and simplicity so that we can continue to respond to current and projected e-commerce growth across the state,” said Australia Post Group CEO and Managing Director Paul Graham, in a news release.

Shoppers in Queensland spent AUS$17.8 billion online last year, equivalent to US$12.7 billion. The facility represents the largest industrial project ever delivered at Brisbane Airport. It features dedicated examination rooms for the Australian Border Force and the Department of Agriculture Fisheries & Forestry. Purpose-built canine rest rooms were built with climate, noise silencing and darkness controls to ensure detector dogs can rest safely between shifts. The air hub also is equipped with a large solar voltaic system and batteries to store excess electricity and reduce reliance on the grid. Tasmania parcel expansion Meanwhile, Australia Post also plans to open a 129,000-square foot sorting facility in Hobart, Tasmania, in late 2027. The facility will feature advanced automation capable of sorting up to 6,000 parcels per hour. Reducing manual handling and parcel touchpoints will significantly increase network capacity and efficiency, while reducing delivery times for customers. The new facility will be located next to Hobart Airport, providing direct airside access to Australia Post’s dedicated Airbus A321 converted freighters. Online retail spending in Tasmania increased 11% year over year in 2025. Management said the new facility will support continued e-commerce growth and give retailers confidence to expand their businesses. Australia Post has been investing in parcel infrastructure across the nation. The postal operator is building an 893,000-square foot parcel super hub near the Adelaide airport and parcel facility on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, as well as making other upgrades in various regions. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com. RELATED STORIES: Australia Post offers eBay sellers in-store printing of shipping labels Australia Post to invest $320M for parcel super hub