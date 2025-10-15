Australia Post to invest $320M for parcel super hub

Australia Post Group will invest US$324 million to build an ultra-large parcel processing center in a former automotive manufacturing plant located in South Australia, the corporation announced Thursday morning local time. The news follows the recent opening of other parcel facilities as the postal operator modernizes its network to meet demand for e-commerce delivery.

The 893,400 square-foot facility will be the largest in the country. It represents Australia Post’s largest ever investment in South Australia and will serve as a blueprint for expanding highly automated sorting facilities around the country.

Scheduled to open in 2028, the facility will be equipped with advanced sortation technology and be able to process up to 400,000 parcels per day, doubling the current capacity at the Adelaide Airport Parcel Facility, resulting in faster deliveries for customers, Australia Post said.

The facility will be the first to fully combine the operations of Australia Post and StarTrack, a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia Post that provides courier services.