Australia Post offers eBay sellers in-store printing of shipping labels

Australia Post and eBay have teamed up to make it easier for Australians to sell online, launching a new ‘Print in Store’ capability that allows eBay sellers to print shipping labels at participating post offices using a QR code, at no additional cost.
Designed to make sending simpler, faster and more convenient, the new capability gives sellers a free and flexible way to create and print labels without the need for a home printer and tender parcels in the same visit.
Sellers can now generate a QR code in the eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) platform for in-store scanning and printing.
The new offering supports small merchants by delivering a more cost-effective way to do business and removing friction from the sending process, said Australia Post general manager enterprise & government, Chelsea O’Reilly in a news release.
“By eliminating the need for a home printer, we’re making it easier for more Australians to start selling online and posting their items to buyers anywhere in Australia,” added Marie Griffiths, eBay Australia head of marketplace.
The new print-in-store capability follows the successful introduction of an extra small parcel option for items under 250 grams, trialled in collaboration with eBay, to give sellers more choice and help small businesses cut shipping costs. Australia Post also introduced parcel-only post offices last year.
In the United States, parcel logistics operators and retailers like FedEx, Happy Returns and Amazon offer no-label returns to facilitate the returns process for consumers.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.
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