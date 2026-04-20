Australia Post offers eBay sellers in-store printing of shipping labels

Australia Post and eBay have teamed up to make it easier for Australians to sell online, launching a new ‘Print in Store’ capability that allows eBay sellers to print shipping labels at participating post offices using a QR code, at no additional cost.

Designed to make sending simpler, faster and more convenient, the new capability gives sellers a free and flexible way to create and print labels without the need for a home printer and tender parcels in the same visit.

Sellers can now generate a QR code in the eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) platform for in-store scanning and printing.

The new offering supports small merchants by delivering a more cost-effective way to do business and removing friction from the sending process, said Australia Post general manager enterprise & government, Chelsea O’Reilly in a news release.