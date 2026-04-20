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Australia Post offers eBay sellers in-store printing of shipping labels

Reducing friction has goal of increasing parcel shipments

Eric Kulisch
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A customer drops off a package at a post office. (Photo: Australia Post)

Australia Post and eBay have teamed up to make it easier for Australians to sell online, launching a new ‘Print in Store’ capability that allows eBay sellers to print shipping labels at participating post offices using a QR code, at no additional cost.

Designed to make sending simpler, faster and more convenient, the new capability gives sellers a free and flexible way to create and print labels without the need for a home printer and tender parcels in the same visit. 

Sellers can now generate a QR code in the eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) platform for in-store scanning and printing.

The new offering supports small merchants by delivering a more cost-effective way to do business and removing friction from the sending process, said Australia Post general manager enterprise & government, Chelsea O’Reilly in a news release.

“By eliminating the need for a home printer, we’re making it easier for more Australians to start selling online and posting their items to buyers anywhere in Australia,” added Marie Griffiths, eBay Australia head of marketplace.

The new print-in-store capability follows the successful introduction of an extra small parcel option for items under 250 grams, trialled in collaboration with eBay, to give sellers more choice and help small businesses cut shipping costs. Australia Post also introduced parcel-only post offices last year.

In the United States, parcel logistics operators and retailers like FedEx, Happy Returns and Amazon offer no-label returns to facilitate the returns process for consumers.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com