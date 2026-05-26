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Australia Post to raise stamp prices by 9%

Lower volumes mean less revenue, higher cost per stop

Eric Kulisch
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An Australia Post retail location in Pimpana. The postal operator plans to raise stamp prices to help offset lower volumes from declining mail volumes. (Photo: Australia Post)

Australia Post will move forward with plans to raise the basic postage rate from AUS$1.70 to $1.85, an 8.8% increase, after a formal review by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. 

The national post said Monday it needs to charge higher prices for letter mail to help address losses stemming from the ongoing decline in letter volumes, which dropped 11.75% in fiscal year 2025 and are now at levels not seen since the late 1930s. 

Fewer than 3% of letters are sent by residents, with the majority mailed by businesses and government agencies, as people increasingly shift to digital alternatives. The decline in mail volumes is a trend being experienced by mail operators around the world. The U.S. Postal Service, for example, plans to raise stamp prices by 4.8% this summer as the organization grapples with continuing annual losses. Postal operators are increasingly focusing on parcel business to increase revenues in response to the secular decline in mail volumes.

Australian households, on average, purchase five full rate stamps each year and the cost impact of the proposed increase is expected to add 75 cents to the total spend per year. Australians will continue to have some of the lowest stamp prices in the developed world, Australia Post said.

The price for seasonal greeting stamps will remain unchanged.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com