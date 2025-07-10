Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Parcels drive 2% global revenue gain for postal operators 

Report highlights importance of cross-border e-commerce, diversification steps

Eric Kulisch
A Royal Mail delivery van is parked on a road in Edinburgh, Scotland. Mail operators, on average, saw revenues increase 2% last year. (Photo: Shutterstock/Jarretera)

Key Takeaways:

  • Global postal revenues rose 2.1% in 2024, driven by increased parcel shipping fueled by e-commerce growth.
  • While letter mail volumes declined, parcel volumes are rebounding, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.
  • Postal operators face challenges including competitive pricing pressure, regulatory constraints, and cost increases (wages, fuel).
  • The industry is adapting through network optimization, service diversification, automation, and digital platform investments to improve efficiency and financial viability.
Global postal revenues increased 2.1% on average in 2024 on the strength of parcel shipping, according to preliminary results published Thursday by the International Post Corporation.

“Posts’ efforts to increase efficiency while at the same time capture e-commerce growth, paid off. The overall economic uncertainty continues, however, to put pressure on posts,” who must continue to pursue transformation, said Holger Winkbauer, the CEO of IPC, in a news release.  

The report covers postal operators in 49 countries.

While global letter mail volumes dropped, reflecting continuing digital substitution, parcel volumes are rebounding, driven by online shopping and cross-border e-commerce flows. Postal operators are expanding e-commerce services to capture this trend. In Asia Pacific, a growing middle class and urbanization are driving parcel demand.

Regulatory obligations such as universal service mandates and certain price caps continue to constrain pricing flexibility, especially for legacy mail networks and in rural areas, the IPC report said.

Despite wage pressures and fuel prices, parcel unit prices have been under competitive pressure. The postal industry is responding to the difficult operating environment by optimizing networks, diversifying in areas such as  financial services and logistics, investing in automation and digital platforms to increase efficiencies and improve service. 

Managing costs and sustaining parcel momentum are keys to maintaining posts’ financial viability, the IPC said. 

The U.S. Postal Service, for example, is implementing a restructuring plan called Delivering for America that includes streamlining ground and air transportation, and distribution centers. But the agency has less flexibility to address financial shortfalls than mail systems in other countries, the Office of Inspector General found earlier this year

In 2023, postal operators collectively experienced a 1.5% increase in revenues.


Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com