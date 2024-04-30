Authorities seize ‘harmful’ baby, children’s products at California ports

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at two California ports seized some 2,300 baby and children’s products that authorities say violated child safety standards.
Officers with the Los Angeles and Long Beach Seaport’s Merchandise Enforcement Team intercepted four shipments from China in late January and early February, where they discovered “suspicious” items concealed in legitimate cargo, CBP said in a news release on Monday. The concealed items were worth nearly $80,000.
“CBP is committed to preventing the illegal importation of products that violate U.S. safety standards, as they have the potential to cause harm to children, our most vulnerable consumers,” Cheryl Davies, CBP director of field operations in Los Angeles, said in the release.
The officers found:
- 96 baby walkers.
- 216 autism balance chairs.
- 492 baby changing tables.
- 196 step stools.
- 1,296 alphabet toys.
Authorities found the products didn’t meet requirements to be sold in the United States, including lacking consumer registrations, lacking children’s product certificates, failing to meet small parts requirements, and violating the Consumer Product Safety Act and the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.
“This is an exceptional example of our long-standing strategic partnership with [the Consumer Product Safety Commission],” Davies said.
“Federal safety standards and certification requirements are in place for children’s products because they save lives,” Jim Joholske, director, CPSC’s Office of Import Surveillance, said in the release. The Office of Import Surveillance works closely with CBP to identify and examine imported shipments of consumer products.
In the 2023 fiscal year, officers at the LA/LB Seaport intercepted 344 shipments for violating U.S. health and safety regulations. Some of those shipments contained toys with small parts or lead paint, unsafe highchairs and cribs, and highly flammable clothing.