Automated cargo corridor project aims to modernize US-Mexico trade  

Mitch Carlson, CEO of Green Corridors LLC, intends to create a cargo thoroughfare stretching from Laredo, Texas, to Monterrey, Mexico, where freight shuttles are guided not by human hands but by a state-of-the-art autonomous system.

“Picture a conveyor belt, an independent track,” Carlson told FreightWaves in an interview. “The idea is you have 10 trailers in Monterrey and the trailers get picked up and loaded on 10 shuttles. That platoon of 10 shuttles leaves immediately and starts heading north. Meanwhile, another 10 shuttles are loaded in Laredo, leave and head south.”

Carlson’s project received a boost on Monday after the Trump administration granted a presidential permit to build an elevated and automated bridge connecting Laredo, Texas, to Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

The Green Corridors International Bridge in Laredo will be part of a corridor system stretching about 140 miles south to Monterrey.



