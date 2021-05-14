  • ITVI.USA
    15,314.590
    184.430
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.080
    0.010
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,313.750
    188.540
    1.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.350
    0.280
    9.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.230
    8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.730
    0.070
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.100
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    0.120
    5.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.570
    0.220
    6.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,314.590
    184.430
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.080
    0.010
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,313.750
    188.540
    1.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.350
    0.280
    9.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.230
    8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.730
    0.070
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.100
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    0.120
    5.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.570
    0.220
    6.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Automating intermodal — WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, May 14, 2021
0 55 1 minute read

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to EagleRail Container Logistics CEO and Chairman Mike Wychocki about how automated overhead systems can clean up intermodal and container congestion at the ports.

CarrierHQ CEO Scott Prince joins us to talk about what fleets can do about AB5.

TenFourDC’s Todd Campbell tells us why truckers are gathering in Washington this fall.

And we have a double dose of #PlayItForward as CRST trucker Damon Hatcherson belts out R&B and country music artist Jeremiah Craig debuts his new album, “Life is for Taking Chances.”

Plus, Kansas City Southern declares CN proposal as “superior”; Port of LA lengthens “unprecedented run”; Bluewire seeks to empower carriers to fend off nuclear verdicts; gas hoarder’s car explodes in flames; Pokemon cards spark violence at Target, and more.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Listen to Jeremiah Craig

Listen to Damon Dae

Tags
Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, May 14, 2021
0 55 1 minute read
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content