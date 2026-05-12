Autonomous truck gold rush or California dreaming?

There’s already been much written and said about the recent changes to California’s DMV regulations and what they mean for autonomous trucking. To summarize, the rules were released April 28 and cover both light- and heavy-duty vehicles.

This is a notable shift. California has long been a leader in autonomous driving for robotaxis but has lagged in heavy-duty autonomous trucking. Many companies based in the state have had to test their rigs in states such as Texas. The new regulations change that, giving companies a clear — albeit measured — path that may eventually see driverless big rigs on California highways.

Whether this leads to a gold rush, a measured deployment or an outright reversal may depend in part on the outcome of California’s gubernatorial election. But the regulations have been in development since around 2014, making any quick reversal politically and procedurally difficult.

To get more insight, FreightWaves spoke with Ariel Wolf, partner and chair of the Autonomous and Connected Mobility Practice Group at Venable LLP.

California-flavored AV regulations, years in the making Creating detailed legislation and rulemaking on high-profile issues takes time in California — and that is often by design. “The regs are done. They’re published. This is, depending on how you count it, somewhere between 13 years or eight years in the making to have DMV regulations in California for autonomous vehicles that cover all classes of vehicles,” Wolf told FreightWaves. California’s approach differs from that of at least 26 other states that have embraced autonomous vehicle testing with less prescriptive frameworks. The Golden State requires a three-step “crawl, walk, run” progression: testing with a safety driver, driverless testing and finally commercial deployment. Each phase requires specific mileage thresholds and a comprehensive safety case. For heavy-duty AV makers, the bar is particularly high. Light-duty vehicles must complete 50,000 miles per phase, while heavy-duty trucks face 500,000 miles of testing before commercial deployment, with 100,000 of those miles required in California. “California’s approach to autonomous vehicle regulation is in some respects distinct from the dominant approach that has been implemented in at least 26 states. They take a permit approach, right? It’s a crawl, walk, run,” Wolf said. “Whether it’s the most comprehensive or not, it is a quintessentially California approach.” A major focus of the new framework is accountability and enforcement. Law enforcement officers can now issue a “Notice of AV Noncompliance” directly to manufacturers when an autonomous vehicle commits a moving violation. Manufacturers must notify the DMV within 72 hours of receiving such a notice (or 24 hours in cases involving clear or potential danger to others). First-responder interaction requirements are also strengthened. Vehicles must maintain two-way communication links with a 30-second response time. Manufacturers must provide annual updates to interaction plans and training protocols, including instructions for removing vehicles from active roadways. Local officials now have authority to issue electronic “do not enter” or “restricted area” directives, requiring AVs to exit the identified zone within two minutes. Violations can lead to permit restrictions or suspension. The rules also set distinct standards for remote operations, separating “remote drivers” (who perform the dynamic driving task) from “remote assistants.” Regulatory reactions and what’s next Reactions have varied widely. The Teamsters strongly opposed the move. In a statement, Teamsters California Co-Chairs Victor Mineros and Peter Finn said the DMV’s decision to allow driverless heavy-duty trucks was “reckless” and vowed to fight it in court and through the political process “until California gets rules that protect communities, protect workers, and put accountability over experimentation and corporate greed.” On the industry side, companies including PlusAI, Aurora Innovation, Bot Auto and others have expressed support for the regulatory clarity. Wolf noted there has been “a lot of pent-up energy” to deploy autonomous vehicles of all kinds in California. However, he cautioned against expecting a sudden gold rush. “I wouldn’t call it a rush,” Wolf said. “So I would say it’s going to be something that evolves consistent with the business justification. It takes a lot of upfront investment to go into a particular location or state.” The center of gravity for autonomous trucking remains in Texas for now, and the structured permitting process — including substantial in-state testing requirements — means deployment will be deliberate rather than immediate. There is also the political question. Several gubernatorial candidates have criticized the DMV rulemaking. However, overturning it legislatively would require significant political capital given the lengthy, stakeholder-heavy process that produced the rules. “I think the burden rests with the folks who are pushing that to say what is actually wrong with these regulations that would require legislative involvement,” Wolf said. “What’s the burden of proof on the folks to come and disturb what is again an eight-year process to get to where we are from a lot of experts with enormous amounts of stakeholder input?”