Autonomous trucking technology makes a splash in Las Vegas

(Photo: Thomas Wasson/FreightWaves)

LAS VEGAS – After years of hype, autonomous trucking providers have begun to deliver on the promise of driverless operations, with companies touting plans for commercial uses. The Manifest conference in Las Vegas featured a diverse group of autonomous vehicle operators, from large players in the truckload space like Torc Robotics to scrappy upstarts like Bot Auto. Autonomous yard operators including Outrider, Forterra and Germany-based Fernride all had a major presence.

When asked about the timeline, company executives said plans ranged from 2025 to 2027, but the consensus was that the technology itself has matured to such an extent that the next challenge to tackle is how to commercialize it. Torc Robotics highlighted the safety innovations, with CEO Peter Vaughan Schmidt talking about the company’s redundancy systems, which would allow Torc trucks to continue to operate even if a portion of its major systems and subsystems were disabled. Compared to autonomous cars and their commercialized ride-hailing services, autonomous truck makers require greater safety features, as their routes operate on the highway at higher speeds and cannot simply stop on the road compared to an AV taxi which operates in the urban city space.

Covenant Logistics represented the truckload portion of one of the panels, with COO Dustin Koehl talking about the company’s experiences and industry views toward autonomous trucking. Koehl previously was head of commercialization at Waabi. For trucking companies that may become future customers of the autonomous truck makers, recent news of driver-out operations milestones is encouraging, though more development needs to take place and more questions need to be answered before there’s a meaningful discussion on wholesale adoption of autonomous trucks in large truckload carrier networks.

While autonomous trucks can haul loads, reaching the next milestones involves answering a number of questions, including:



