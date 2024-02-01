Averitt expands Nashville-area distribution, fulfillment operation

Averitt Express has moved into a new distribution and fulfillment center near Nashville as part of the company’s expansion and enhancement of three key facilities in the Middle Tennessee area.

The less-than-truckload carrier’s distribution and fulfillment center in Lebanon, Tennessee, features 280,000 square feet of enclosed freight storage space aimed at equipping Averitt for regional deliveries and nationwide transport, according to a news release. Lebanon is located about 30 miles east of Nashville.

Averitt’s distribution and fulfillment operation in Lebanon, Tennessee, is located off Interstate 840. (Photo: Averitt Express)

Averitt also recently completed renovations of its Nashville-area service center, which now spans 42 acres and includes 510 truck parking spaces and 162 dock doors. The facility accommodates 190 drivers and over 300 associates.

Upgrades to the Nashville service center include renovations to office and dock space, new restrooms and new truck drive-through wash bays and upgraded fuel bays.

Additionally, Averitt has moved its On Tour Logistics (OTL) operation into a 90,000-square-foot warehouse, which previously housed the company’s distribution and fulfillment operation in Lebanon.





Averitt’s OTL operation caters to the logistics needs of different events and entertainment enterprises by providing secure, specialized storage and transportation for artists’ gear and production equipment.

“Our commitment to our facilities is a direct investment, not just in our own network, but also in our customers’ success,” Joe Paul Tackett, director of Averitt’s Nashville service center, said in a statement.

Cookeville, Tennessee-based Averitt Express has more than 5,700 tractors and 13,000 trailers, with 85 locations across the country. Averitt’s team consists of more than 8,000 associates, according to its website.

