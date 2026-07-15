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Avoiding AI Failure: The #1 mistake costing logistics companies

FreightWaves Staff
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Many companies jumped on the AI hype train, but not all survived. Our expert dives into the critical difference between building AI for ‘corner cases’ and truly understanding your business fundamentals to create lasting value. Learn why some businesses with ‘tens of millions’ in valuation went to zero after major AI model releases. Discover how to avoid common pitfalls and implement AI successfully in logistics.

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FreightWaves Staff