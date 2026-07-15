Avoiding AI Failure: The #1 mistake costing logistics companies

Many companies jumped on the AI hype train, but not all survived. Our expert dives into the critical difference between building AI for ‘corner cases’ and truly understanding your business fundamentals to create lasting value. Learn why some businesses with ‘tens of millions’ in valuation went to zero after major AI model releases. Discover how to avoid common pitfalls and implement AI successfully in logistics.
Summary unavailable.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now