BackOps AI raises $6M to solve warehouse inefficiencies

San Francisco-based AI operations platform BackOps has raised $6 million to solve what its CEO has called a “$100 billion inefficiency” in manual logistics labor.

The latest round led by Construct Capital, along with existing investors Gradient and 10VC, brings the company’s total funding to $8 million in under a year.

According to a BackOps news release emailed to FreightWaves, the company aims to eliminate manual work and reduce error-prone processes through AI automation. BackOps is able to automatically handle routine order updates as well as complex, multi-system workflows like claims resolution and cross-platform coordination.

“Logistics operations are the heartbeat of every product-driven business, yet they remain shockingly manual,” said Sean McCarthy, co-founder and CEO of BackOps, in the release. “We started BackOps to change that. For the first time, the decades-long integration problem in supply chain can be leapfrogged using tools as simple as email and Slack, to drive real automation without heavy IT lifts. With this new capital, we’re doubling down on product innovation and expanding Relay, our AI-powered automation platform, to reach even more customers.”