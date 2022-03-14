Best truck stops in America ‘22

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path, about the best rest stops in America.

Sergey Bort, vice president of marketing and strategy at GP Transco, shares how trucking and logistics professionals are sending support to war-torn Ukraine.

Cameron Ramsdell, COO at Emerge, discusses running efficiently in this market.

Trey Griggs, founder and CEO at BETA Consulting Group, talks about his upcoming Tough Mudder Charity event.

Plus, Shenzhen goes on lockdown; Pilot Flying J to spend $1 billion in rest stop upgrades; Tom Brady’s “final” TD pass sells for $518,000 the day before he unretires; FreightWaves Radio returns; and why you need to attend The Future of Supply Chain.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes GP Transco (No. 149).