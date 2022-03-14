  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Best truck stops in America ‘22

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, March 14, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path, about the best rest stops in America.

Sergey Bort, vice president of marketing and strategy at GP Transco, shares how trucking and logistics professionals are sending support to war-torn Ukraine. 

Cameron Ramsdell, COO at Emerge, discusses running efficiently in this market. 

Trey Griggs, founder and CEO at BETA Consulting Group, talks about his upcoming Tough Mudder Charity event. 

Plus, Shenzhen goes on lockdown; Pilot Flying J to spend $1 billion in rest stop upgrades; Tom Brady’s “final” TD pass sells for $518,000 the day before he unretires; FreightWaves Radio returns; and why you need to attend The Future of Supply Chain. 

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.