Bid season off to bumpy start, trucking heads say

A bout of harsh winter weather temporarily pushed truckload metrics higher in January, but fundamentals have receded back to trough levels, carriers said at a pair of investor conferences this week.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) said its intermodal volumes have not been as strong as the increases reported at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in January, where volumes were 20% higher year over year (y/y), or at its primary rail partner BNSF (NYSE: BRK-B), which witnessed a similar surge. The company also said that bid season for its intermodal and asset-light truck offerings has been “very competitive,” implying pricing remains under pressure.

The comments surprised the market on Tuesday as J.B. Hunt’s stock fell 5.7% compared to the S&P 500, which was down 0.6%. By midday Wednesday, the stock had recouped some of the loss, up 1.9%.