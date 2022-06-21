  • DTS.USA
    5.848
    -0.002
    0%
  • NTI.USA
    2.860
    0.000
    0%
  • NTID.USA
    2.870
    0.110
    4%
  • NTIDL.USA
    1.970
    0.110
    5.9%
  • OTRI.USA
    7.760
    0.050
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,691.460
    -111.580
    -0.9%
  • DTS.USA
    5.848
    -0.002
    0%
  • NTI.USA
    2.860
    0.000
    0%
  • NTID.USA
    2.870
    0.110
    4%
  • NTIDL.USA
    1.970
    0.110
    5.9%
  • OTRI.USA
    7.760
    0.050
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,691.460
    -111.580
    -0.9%
Driver issuesGig WorkersModern ShipperNewsTrucking

Biden administration seeks input on independent contractor definition

Wage and Hour Division schedules public sessions to help rule creation

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Tuesday, June 21, 2022
2 minutes read
Photo: Shutterstock

The Biden administration has started the process to formulate a new definition of independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The rule has been a ping-pong ball since the early days of the Biden administration. A Trump-era rule seen as more sympathetic to employers that want to define their workers as independent was tossed out by the Biden administration before it went into effect. That action was then overruled in court, and the Trump administration rule was implemented.

Even as the Biden administration pursues a new rule, it is appealing that court decision. 

But the Biden administration wants its own rule in place. The public process will begin later this week with an online employer forum from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. EDT Friday. The Department of Labor has set up a portal for registration. 

The online session for workers is from 5 to 7 p.m EDT June 29. The registration portal for that event is different than the one for employers. 

The Department of Labor announced the forums in a blog post on the agency’s website. Jessica Looman, the acting administrator of the department’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), was the author of the blog post. Looman is an acting administrator because the Biden administration’s earlier pick to head WHD, David Weil, was rejected by the Senate in March. He had held the role in the Obama administration. 

“For too many workers, misclassification causes lost wages, benefits, unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation coverage,” Looman wrote. “Even if they recognize that they are misclassified, many employees may be afraid to assert their employment rights because of retaliation.”

Looman said the Department of Labor is planning a formal rulemaking on a new independent contractor status definition to be used by WHD.

Labor law attorneys have said the definition is highly significant and generally sets the standard for most companies that want to avoid an action brought against it by an employee before WHD.

“We remain committed to ensuring that employees are recognized correctly when they are, in fact, employees so that they receive the protections the FLSA provides,” Looman wrote. “At the same time, we recognize the important role legitimate independent contractors play in our economy. We need to hear from workers and employers as we develop our proposal.”

More articles by John Kingston

Massachusetts court rejects Uber and Lyft-backed effort to keep gig workers independent

CTA fires back at Solicitor general review of California’s AB5

NLRB says XPO/STG port drivers in California were employees, orders unionization vote

Tags
Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Tuesday, June 21, 2022
2 minutes read
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.