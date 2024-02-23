Bills in Wisconsin, Indiana could reduce nuclear verdicts against carriers

A newly passed bill in Wisconsin would limit non-economic damage awards in lawsuits involving commercial vehicle accidents, and Indiana lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow a plaintiff’s seatbelt use to be entered as evidence in accident lawsuits.

Both bills, which have implications for multimillion-dollar nuclear verdicts against trucking companies, now go to the states’ governors for their signatures.

The Wisconsin bill would cap nonmonetary damages — such as pain and suffering — at $1 million. Republicans passed the measure on a mostly party-line vote in the State Senate. The State Assembly approved the bill on a voice vote, the American Trucking Associations, which backs the measure, stated in a news release.