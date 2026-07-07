Biofuel Boost: How the SEED Act Could Cut Trucking Costs by $1 Billion

The SEED Act, a federal blenders tax credit, could bring significant relief to the trucking industry and American consumers. Jesús Guerra, President of Energy at Pilot Company, explains how reinstating this crucial policy could reduce fuel volatility, boost domestic production, and ultimately lower costs for everyone. He also touches on the current state of oil markets and why energy independence is more critical than ever.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now