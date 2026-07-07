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Biofuel Boost: How the SEED Act Could Cut Trucking Costs by $1 Billion

FreightWaves Staff
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The SEED Act, a federal blenders tax credit, could bring significant relief to the trucking industry and American consumers. Jesús Guerra, President of Energy at Pilot Company, explains how reinstating this crucial policy could reduce fuel volatility, boost domestic production, and ultimately lower costs for everyone. He also touches on the current state of oil markets and why energy independence is more critical than ever.

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FreightWaves Staff