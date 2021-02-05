Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    13,854.940
    -63.420
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.430
    -0.470
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,816.650
    -80.700
    -0.6%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.290
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.750
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.420
    0.100
    7.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.040
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.860
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.810
    0.180
    6.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,854.940
    -63.420
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.430
    -0.470
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,816.650
    -80.700
    -0.6%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.290
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.750
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.420
    0.100
    7.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.040
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.860
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.810
    0.180
    6.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Blazing trails in cannabis logistics – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, February 5, 2021
0 73 1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com.

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the wild world of moving marijuana. What are the regulatory concerns, customer needs and market demands of this cash crop?

Plus, Tyson Lawrence shares his logistics comeback story; we find out what’s cooking in Mark Dalla-Vicenza’s kitchen; YRC says, “New name, who dis?”; a trucker is shot during his own rescue; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Kevin Schultz, co-founder and president of The 357 Company; Mark Dalla-Vicenza, sales director for Portage Transport; and Tyson Lawrence, president and CEO of TAKTIK Logistics Group Inc.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Watch

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, February 5, 2021
0 73 1 minute read
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc