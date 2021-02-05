Blazing trails in cannabis logistics – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

This episode is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com.

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the wild world of moving marijuana. What are the regulatory concerns, customer needs and market demands of this cash crop?

Plus, Tyson Lawrence shares his logistics comeback story; we find out what’s cooking in Mark Dalla-Vicenza’s kitchen; YRC says, “New name, who dis?”; a trucker is shot during his own rescue; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Kevin Schultz, co-founder and president of The 357 Company; Mark Dalla-Vicenza, sales director for Portage Transport; and Tyson Lawrence, president and CEO of TAKTIK Logistics Group Inc.

