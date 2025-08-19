Blue Yonder acquires Optoro to streamline returns

Blue Yonder announced it had acquired Optoro, Inc., a technology company specializing in returns management. The deal reflects growing pressure on retailers and supply chain providers to improve how returns are handled, both in warehouses and at the store level. Returns have become one of the most difficult and expensive parts of modern retail logistics, and the acquisition signals a broader effort within the industry to find more efficient and sustainable solutions.
Product returns have long presented significant challenges for both retailers and logistics providers, dragging down profitability and increasing inefficiencies throughout the supply chain. Each year, approximately 9.5 billion pounds of returned goods are destined for landfills, underscoring the environmental and economic urgency of finding better solutions. Adding to the pressure, e-commerce-related returns surged in recent years, totaling an estimated $890 billion, nearly 17 percent of annual retail sales, more than double the return rate recorded in 2019.
By bringing Optoro into its fold, Blue Yonder merges two strong returns management offerings into a unified platform capable of supporting the entire returns lifecycle. This consolidated solution integrates Optoro’s advanced processing technologies with Blue Yonder’s existing suite of returns initiation, decisioning, and kiosk tools.
The enhanced platform delivers an enterprise-grade, cloud-native infrastructure that supports both in-warehouse and in-store returns processing, automating disposition and completing what Blue Yonder refers to as the returned item’s “circular journey.” The acquisition empowers retailers, brands, and logistics service providers to operate specialized returns facilities with increased flexibility and efficiency. The in-store app streamlines returns handling and automates inventory decisions, enabling businesses to recover margin opportunities while drawing foot traffic that often results in new sales.
“Optoro was founded when e-commerce was in its early days, with the foresight to solve the returns problem. Over time, we built enterprise-grade returns solutions to meet the needs of the most iconic retail brands,” said Amena Ali, CEO, Optoro, in a news release.
Another standout feature is the integrated recommerce capability, which helps brands identify and route resalable returned goods to appropriate outlets, thereby reducing warehouse backlog and minimizing environmental waste. This enhances inventory circularity and aligns with growing demand for sustainable supply chain practices.
“Blue Yonder’s acquisition of Optoro extends its returns management solution as an even more comprehensive offering,” said Jordan K. Speer, research director, IDC Retail Insights, in a news release. “With the addition of Optoro, Blue Yonder will be able to provide more expanded capabilities that address the complexities of the returns lifecycle. This strategic move not only opens new opportunities to enhance operational efficiency but also aligns with the growing demand for sustainable practices. Blue Yonder’s comprehensive approach addresses the downside of traditional returns processes, which often lead to poor profitability and lower customer satisfaction, by taking a transformative, dynamic approach to the entire end-to-end supply chain. The new combined offering has the potential to deliver great value to its users.”
Returns that previously tied up as much as 18 percent of inventory can now move through processing more than twice as quickly, accelerating restocking and refund execution. The faster turnaround translates to lower reverse logistics costs, reduced labor expenses, and diminished fraud risk. From a sustainability standpoint, the solution reduces unnecessary shipping, cuts down waste, and even eliminates return labels, collectively enhancing environmental performance.
This acquisition marks Blue Yonder’s sixth in under two years and highlights its momentum in delivering AI-enhanced, end-to-end supply chain solutions. With planning, execution, fulfillment, and now returns under its umbrella, Blue Yonder continues to fortify its leadership in creating sustainable and profitable operations for retailers, manufacturers, and logistics providers around the globe.