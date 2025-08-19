Blue Yonder acquires Optoro to streamline returns

Blue Yonder announced it had acquired Optoro, Inc., a technology company specializing in returns management. The deal reflects growing pressure on retailers and supply chain providers to improve how returns are handled, both in warehouses and at the store level. Returns have become one of the most difficult and expensive parts of modern retail logistics, and the acquisition signals a broader effort within the industry to find more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Product returns have long presented significant challenges for both retailers and logistics providers, dragging down profitability and increasing inefficiencies throughout the supply chain. Each year, approximately 9.5 billion pounds of returned goods are destined for landfills, underscoring the environmental and economic urgency of finding better solutions. Adding to the pressure, e-commerce-related returns surged in recent years, totaling an estimated $890 billion, nearly 17 percent of annual retail sales, more than double the return rate recorded in 2019.

By bringing Optoro into its fold, Blue Yonder merges two strong returns management offerings into a unified platform capable of supporting the entire returns lifecycle. This consolidated solution integrates Optoro’s advanced processing technologies with Blue Yonder’s existing suite of returns initiation, decisioning, and kiosk tools.

The enhanced platform delivers an enterprise-grade, cloud-native infrastructure that supports both in-warehouse and in-store returns processing, automating disposition and completing what Blue Yonder refers to as the returned item’s “circular journey.” The acquisition empowers retailers, brands, and logistics service providers to operate specialized returns facilities with increased flexibility and efficiency. The in-store app streamlines returns handling and automates inventory decisions, enabling businesses to recover margin opportunities while drawing foot traffic that often results in new sales.