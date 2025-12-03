Bluejay Capital Partners recapitalizes Quality Life Science Logistics & Transportation

Bluejay Capital Partners has completed a recapitalization of Quality Life Science Logistics & Transportation (QLS), a premier provider of specialized cold chain logistics for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. While financial terms were not disclosed, the partnership signals a strategic move to expand QLS’s market reach and strengthen its industry-leading position.
Headquartered in Coopersville, Michigan, QLS is known for its advanced dual temperature trailers capable of handling refrigerated, frozen, and ambient high-value cargo. The company has earned a reputation for precision and reliability in transporting sensitive pharmaceutical products, maintaining both integrity and security throughout the supply chain. Its TAPA Level 1 Certification, the only U.S. pharmaceutical carrier to hold this designation, highlights its commitment to security and operational excellence.
“QLS has an exceptional history of delivering high-value cold chain transportation services using advanced technology and a resolute team of experts who provide white glove service to customers,” said Billy Hart, founding Managing Partner of Bluejay Capital said in a news release. “The formidable team at QLS, coupled with Bluejay Capital’s growth and industry experience, creates a powerful alliance. We are thrilled to partner with QLS.”
Terry Fewless, founder of QLS, emphasized that the recapitalization marks the start of a new growth chapter while preserving the company’s core values and culture. “We are proud of what we have created and are excited to advance our industry-leading position and expand our market reach,” Fewless said. He will retain a significant ownership stake in the company, ensuring continuity and alignment with the new partnership.
The recapitalization was supported by Revelation Partners, a secondaries investment manager focused on healthcare, and Oxford Finance LLC, a specialty finance firm with deep experience in healthcare and business services. McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to Bluejay Capital.
Founded in 2021, Bluejay Capital specializes in partnering with transportation and logistics businesses, combining operational expertise with strategic investment to drive growth. The firm has completed twelve acquisitions, including six platform investments and six add-on acquisitions, totaling over $700 million in acquired enterprise value.