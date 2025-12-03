Bluejay Capital Partners recapitalizes Quality Life Science Logistics & Transportation

Bluejay Capital Partners has completed a recapitalization of Quality Life Science Logistics & Transportation (QLS), a premier provider of specialized cold chain logistics for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. While financial terms were not disclosed, the partnership signals a strategic move to expand QLS’s market reach and strengthen its industry-leading position.

Headquartered in Coopersville, Michigan, QLS is known for its advanced dual temperature trailers capable of handling refrigerated, frozen, and ambient high-value cargo. The company has earned a reputation for precision and reliability in transporting sensitive pharmaceutical products, maintaining both integrity and security throughout the supply chain. Its TAPA Level 1 Certification, the only U.S. pharmaceutical carrier to hold this designation, highlights its commitment to security and operational excellence.

“QLS has an exceptional history of delivering high-value cold chain transportation services using advanced technology and a resolute team of experts who provide white glove service to customers,” said Billy Hart, founding Managing Partner of Bluejay Capital said in a news release. “The formidable team at QLS, coupled with Bluejay Capital’s growth and industry experience, creates a powerful alliance. We are thrilled to partner with QLS.”

Terry Fewless, founder of QLS, emphasized that the recapitalization marks the start of a new growth chapter while preserving the company’s core values and culture. “We are proud of what we have created and are excited to advance our industry-leading position and expand our market reach,” Fewless said. He will retain a significant ownership stake in the company, ensuring continuity and alignment with the new partnership.