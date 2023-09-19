BNSF and maintenance-of-way union reach sick leave agreement

BNSF and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way – Employes Division (BMWED) have struck a sick leave deal for union members.

The sick leave agreement, which union members must still vote to ratify, calls for four paid sick leave days plus the ability to convert up to three personal leave days as sick leave days.

If union members don’t use all their sick leave, the unused days can be either added to their 401(k) contributions as part of the retirement program or they can be cashed out for straight time wages, according to BMWED.

BNSF (NYSE: BRK.B) said Monday that the tentative agreement builds upon existing paid time off and sickness benefits and is part of a larger discussion on modernizing the work environment.

“With a successful conclusion of the BMWED agreement, BNSF will have negotiated paid sick day and work modernization agreements with all twelve labor unions that represent BNSF employees,” BNSF said in a news release.

Staci Moody-Gilbert, BMWED Northwest vice president, said in a Tuesday statement: “This is obviously a great success for our Union and I am glad that BNSF recognized the importance of this issue. Our members can now take time to properly address health issues as they arise without worry of financial repercussions. This agreement brings BNSF in line with the other Class I carriers who have entered into similar agreements and is a welcomed development. I congratulate the General Chairmen and the membership for obtaining this victory.”





