Boeing lands Korean Air order for 8 next-gen 777 freighters

Korean Airlines said Monday evening it has ordered eight all-new 777-8 freighter aircraft from Boeing to support long-term growth and fleet modernization.

With the deal, Boeing (NYSE: BA) closed the gap with Airbus in the market for the next-generation widebody freighter.

The cargo aircraft are part of a $50 billion deal that includes 95 passenger jets, GE engines and maintenance service. Korean Air said the planes will be delivered by 2030. Korean Air and Boeing held a signing ceremony in Washington, D.C., where South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met President Donald Trump to discuss trade and security issues. Trump said he would maintain the 15% tariffs imposed on Korea in July.

Korean Air is the sixth largest cargo airline in the world by traffic. It operates seven Boeing 747-8 and 12 777 freighters, plus four 747-400 freighters that joined the fleet with the acquisition in December of Asiana Airlines. The airline also manages cargo shipments carried by the passenger fleet.