Bollinger Motors shuts down amid financial woes

Michigan-based EV truck maker Bollinger Motors has ceased operations, and it is unclear what lies ahead for its parent company, Bollinger Innovations, formerly known as Mullen Automotive. Months-long financial challenges came to a head on Nov. 19 when the Detroit Free Press reported that the Oak Park, Michigan-based company had missed payroll for at least two pay periods. By Nov. 21, the Detroit Free Press reported that the company had ceased operations, effective Friday, Nov. 21, according to company emails.

FreightWaves has reached out to Bollinger Motors and Bollinger Innovations for comment. The phone number for Bollinger Innovations is no longer in operation at the time of writing. The most recent update from Bollinger Innovations is in an 8-K filing dated Nov. 25, in which the company initiated on Nov. 21 a cost reduction plan “intended to streamline operations and preserve liquidity.”

As part of that plan, Bollinger Innovations reduced its workforce and is in the process of closing its Troy, Michigan, office. “These actions are designed to consolidate the remaining staff into its Oak Park facility and align its cost structure with current operating conditions. The actions do not involve the disposal or discontinuation of any business line,” the company said.

Additional information for current customers: As part of the restructuring, Bollinger Innovations began notifying its dealer networks of the changes in its support model, “including the discontinuation of factory service and warranty support and the consolidation of operations into a single Oak Park location.”