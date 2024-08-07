Border agents snag over $48M in meth from Mexico, cocaine bound for Canada

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced several large drug busts this week after field operatives seized a record-breaking 3,400 pounds of methamphetamine on the Southern border and 266 pounds of cocaine on the Northern border – all on the same day.

According to a CBP news release, field operatives seized the methamphetamine – valued at $48 million – from a tractor trailer at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility on the Texas-Mexico border on Aug. 1. The release states that this seizure is the largest ever in the port of entry’s history.

CBP officers assigned to the facility encountered a tractor trailer entering from Mexico and selected it for inspection. After using nonintrusive inspection equipment and physically inspecting the shipment, officers found 1,488 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed in the shipment of lettuce.

Officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents have initiated a criminal investigation, according to the release.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant and intercepted this massive methamphetamine load, preventing it from reaching American streets,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, in the release.



