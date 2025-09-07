Borderlands Mexico: Authorities launch $22B port overhaul to boost nearshoring

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Authorities launch $22B port overhaul to boost nearshoring; IFCO opens Dallas location to strengthen food logistics chains; and AH MANF opens $10M plant in Saltillo.

Authorities launch $22B port overhaul to boost nearshoring

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is betting big on seaports as the backbone of the country’s future in global trade.

In her first state of the nation address on Sept. 1, Sheinbaum announced nearly $22 billion in public and private investment to expand and modernize Mexico’s ports over the next six years.

“We set out to make Mexico a port powerhouse,” Sheinbaum said, noting that this year alone includes $1.3 billion in upgrades.