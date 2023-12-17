Borderlands: Mexico averaged 57 thefts a day from cargo trucks in Q3

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexico averaged 57 thefts a day from cargo trucks in the third quarter; second rail bridge proposed for Texas port of entry; Arizona plans to expand truck parking along highways; and Holt Truck Centers opens facility in North Texas.

Mexico averaged 57 thefts a day from cargo trucks in Q3

Thieves targeted more cargo trucks carrying auto parts and pharmaceutical goods across Mexico during the third quarter, according to the latest report from Overhaul.

The Austin, Texas-based supply chain visibility firm recorded 5,239 cargo thefts in July, August and September, a 7% year-over-year increase compared to the same period in 2022 and a 1.2% increase from the second quarter.

The daily average for cargo thefts in Mexico during the third quarter was 56.7 incidents.

“The three most stolen product types in the third quarter were food and drinks (29% of all cases), miscellaneous goods (11%) and building and industrial materials (10%),” Overhaul said. “The most significant increases corresponded to the categories of auto and parts (7%) and pharmaceuticals (6%).”

In the auto and parts category, Overhaul said 54% of stolen goods consisted of automotive parts and liquids, while 29% were tires, and 17% were assembled vehicles.





“Most of the [auto and parts] crimes were recorded in the central Mexican states of Guanajuato (33%) and Puebla (17%),” Overhaul said.

In comparison, Overhaul’s data showed a total of 123 cargo thefts were reported during the second quarter in the U.S. The states with the highest rates of theft were California, Texas and Georgia.

The most common method for cargo theft in the second quarter involved stealing from trucks while in transit (73%), followed by unsecured parking lots (22%), truck stops (2%) and overnight carrier facilities (2%).

During the quarter, Mexico’s National Public Safety System reported that 81% of cargo thefts involved violence, Overhaul said.

“Criminals will approach their victim via surprise attack … while in transit, multiple vehicles will either come together and force the drivers to stop or criminals will shoot at the unit,” Overhaul said. “Criminals are typically armed and use violence to threaten the driver.”

Overhaul said stolen loads are usually taken to warehouses until the merchandise can be distributed and sold on black markets.

Second rail bridge proposed for Texas port of entry

Short-line rail operator Green Eagle Railroad is seeking federal approval to build a 19.12-mile rail and highway bridge connecting Piedras Negras, Mexico, with Eagle Pass, Texas, according to Trains Magazine.

The rail-highway bridge would divert Union Pacific and BNSF traffic off the current bridge and create a corridor linking rail yards on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Green Eagle Railroad anticipates that it will serve 15-18 trains per day based on current traffic flow, the company said in a filing with the Surface Transportation Board. The company said the bridge could alleviate rail and truck traffic congestion and reduce cross-border wait times at the Eagle Pass port of entry.

The border rail and highway bridge would include 1.3 miles of double track between Union Pacific’s Clark’s Park Yard and a new double-track span over the Rio Grande, followed by a 17.7-mile single-track line to Mexico-based railroad Ferromex’s Rio Escondido Yard in Piedras Negras.

Green Eagle Railroad is a subsidiary of Eagle Pass-based Puerto Verde Holdings.

Arizona plans to expand truck parking along highways

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is creating a statewide commercial truck parking plan that recommends expanding parking at existing rest areas and adding three new facilities along state highways.

ADOT is seeking public input to help plan the construction of 842 truck parking spaces in 10 locations along interstates in areas with the greatest needs, according to a news release.

The plan recommends first adding parking to three existing rest area locations — Burnt Wells (103 spaces), Meteor Crater (140 spaces) and a new safe lot near Willcox (127 spaces) — based on the $32 million in funding currently available through the National Highway Freight Program.

The draft statewide truck parking implementation plan is available for review. Comments can be provided on the plan through azdot.gov/TruckParkingComments or by email at [email protected].

Holt Truck Centers opens facility in North Texas

Holt Truck Centers recently opened a truck dealership and service facility in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The Wichita Falls location will have approximately 12 employees, with six service bays in a 12,000-square-foot facility, according to a news release.

The facility is the company’s 15th location across Texas and Oklahoma. The most recent expansion comes after Holt acquired five Summit Truck Group dealerships in Oklahoma in January 2022.

San Antonio-based Holt Truck Centers provides full service, rebuilds and parts for all makes and models of on-highway trucks. The company also sells new and used on-highway trucks and trailers.

