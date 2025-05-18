Borderlands Mexico: Cargo crime continues to disrupt Mexican transport sector

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Cargo crime continues to disrupt Mexican transport sector; Bulkmatic plans $250M intermodal terminal near Monterrey, Mexico; Automotive supplier announces $84M expansion in Mexico; and Amazon plans new delivery station in South Texas.

Cargo crime continues to disrupt Mexican transport sector

Cargo theft remains one of the biggest challenges affecting the trucking industry between Mexico and the United States, transportation stakeholders said.

Mexico’s National Public Security System (SNSP) reported first-quarter cargo theft cases dropped 20% year over year to 1,636 compared to the same period in 2024.

SNSP’s claim of a reduced number of cases has been disputed by the Mexican Association of Private Security and Satellite Industry Companies (AMESIS), which said there were more than 2,000 cargo thefts incidents in just the first two months of the year.



