Borderlands Mexico: Cargo theft surges in Q3 as criminals adopt new tactics 

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Cargo theft surges in Q3 as criminals adopt new tactics; LG Innotek to invest $189M in new Querétaro plant; and Watco Logistics acquires Texas-based Colossal Transport.
Cargo theft surges in Q3 as criminals adopt new tactics
Cargo theft continues to escalate worldwide, with food, agriculture, and electronics among the top targets, according to a Q3 2025 report from BSI Consulting.
The analysis shows hijackings accounted for nearly one-third of all global incidents, with hotspots in Brazil (30%), Mexico (17%), and India (11%).
“Thieves are continually evolving their tactics. Companies must match that with rigorous verification, monitoring, and collaboration with cargo theft task forces,” Tony Pelli, director of security and resilience at BSI Consulting, said in a news release.
In North America, Mexico remains the epicenter, accounting for 75% of thefts. Truck hijackings were the dominant method, representing 54% of all cases.
Thieves are also adopting new methods, including staging intentional wrecks, deploying GPS jammers, and setting up fake police checkpoints. Authorities have also reported thieves disguising stolen fuel shipments and even infiltrating warehouses using stolen trucks near Mexico City’s Felipe Ángeles International Airport.
The report also warns of an alarming rise in “strategic theft” schemes in the U.S., where criminals are using fake carrier placards to impersonate trucking companies. The tactics, often tied to cybersecurity breaches, pose both financial and reputational risks for legitimate carriers.
“Criminals may use temporary placards to impersonate stolen motor carrier identities and evade detection,” the report noted, adding that such schemes are expected to become more common as organized groups adopt emerging technologies like AI and exploit system vulnerabilities.
LG Innotek to invest $189M in new Querétaro plant
Korean manufacturer LG Innotek will open a new production center in Querétaro, Mexico, with an investment of about $189 million, the state government said in a news release.
The facility, located in the Kaizen Industrial Park, will produce cameras, LEDs, motors and automotive components.
In its first phase, the plant will employ 630 people, with expansion plans already underway.
Watco Logistics acquires Texas-based Colossal Transport
Watco Logistics announced it has acquired Spring, Texas-based Colossal Transport Solutions, a specialist in over-dimensional and heavy-haul freight.
The deal strengthens Watco’s multimodal project cargo capabilities across rail, road, barge and ocean transport, company officials said.
“Colossal’s deep industry knowledge and reputation for handling large-scale projects complements our ability to provide innovative, reliable, and flexible logistics services,” Eric Wolfe, president of Watco Logistics, said in a news release.
Pittsburg, Kansas-based Watco Logistics, founded in 1983, provides rail, transloading, and logistics services for customers throughout North America and Australia.