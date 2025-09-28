Borderlands Mexico: Cargo theft surges in Q3 as criminals adopt new tactics

Cargo theft surges in Q3 as criminals adopt new tactics; LG Innotek to invest $189M in new Querétaro plant; and Watco Logistics acquires Texas-based Colossal Transport.

Cargo theft continues to escalate worldwide, with food, agriculture, and electronics among the top targets, according to a Q3 2025 report from BSI Consulting.

The analysis shows hijackings accounted for nearly one-third of all global incidents, with hotspots in Brazil (30%), Mexico (17%), and India (11%).

“Thieves are continually evolving their tactics. Companies must match that with rigorous verification, monitoring, and collaboration with cargo theft task forces,” Tony Pelli, director of security and resilience at BSI Consulting, said in a news release.