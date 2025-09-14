Borderlands Mexico: Cross-border trade rises 5% in July as new export rules take effect

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade.

U.S. trade with Mexico climbed 5% year-over-year in July to $74.4 billion, reinforcing Mexico’s position as America’s top trading partner even as new export regulations took effect.

The U.S. imported $44.4 billion in goods from Mexico and exported $29 billion during the month, according to WorldCity data. Port Laredo, Texas, remained the nation’s busiest international trade gateway in June, handling $30.3 billion in cross-border commerce.

Mexico’s expanding retail sector and ongoing nearshoring trends are fueling demand for southbound truck shipments, according to Redwood Mexico’s Q3 2025 Cross-Border Index.