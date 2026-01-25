Borderlands Mexico: DSV plans $14.5M Arizona regional HQ amid cross-border boom

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: DSV plans $14.5M Arizona regional HQ amid cross-border boom; Realty Income enters Mexican industrial real estate market through GIC partnership; and EOS expands Texas manufacturing and logistics footprint with $3M investment.

DSV plans $14.5M Arizona regional HQ amid cross-border boom

Global transport and logistics firm DSV has begun construction on a new Arizona regional headquarters in Mesa, as cross-border freight activity between the U.S. and Mexico continues to expand.

DSV broke ground Jan. 21 on the nearly 950,000-square-foot facility, representing a $14.5 million investment, according to a news release.

The site will consolidate all of the company’s local service offerings — including air, ocean and road transport, along with contract logistics and inventory management — under one roof and is expected to employ up to 160 people at full capacity, according to the company.