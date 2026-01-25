Borderlands Mexico: DSV plans $14.5M Arizona regional HQ amid cross-border boom

Borderlands Mexico is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: DSV plans $14.5M Arizona regional HQ amid cross-border boom; Realty Income enters Mexican industrial real estate market through GIC partnership; and EOS expands Texas manufacturing and logistics footprint with $3M investment.
DSV plans $14.5M Arizona regional HQ amid cross-border boom
Global transport and logistics firm DSV has begun construction on a new Arizona regional headquarters in Mesa, as cross-border freight activity between the U.S. and Mexico continues to expand.
DSV broke ground Jan. 21 on the nearly 950,000-square-foot facility, representing a $14.5 million investment, according to a news release.
The site will consolidate all of the company’s local service offerings — including air, ocean and road transport, along with contract logistics and inventory management — under one roof and is expected to employ up to 160 people at full capacity, according to the company.
“We’ve watched Arizona’s incredible growth in manufacturing and distribution, and we’re building this facility to support that momentum,” Josh Summers, CEO, DSV Contract Logistics North America, said in a statement. “Arizona is the perfect place to continue our own growth and forge connections that will shape the future of supply chain management across multiple industries.”
DSV’s new headquarters and logistics hub is scheduled to be completed in 2027.
Denmark-based DSV has 160,000 employees in over 90 countries. The company handles everything from shipments of single pallets to managing entire multinational supply chains across industries like healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.
Mesa joins wave of cross-border expansion
DSV’s investment comes amid a flurry of logistics and transportation companies expanding U.S.–Mexico cross-border facilities and services as nearshoring, manufacturing realignment and e-commerce demand reshape North American supply chains.
In recent months, Kuehne + Nagel expanded its bonded warehouse footprint in El Paso, Texas, adding capacity to handle growing northbound and southbound freight tied to nearshoring and maquiladora production.
C.H. Robinson also announced a major expansion of cross-dock and warehousing space along the U.S.–Mexico border in El Paso to support rising cross-border volumes.
On the carrier side, Southeastern Freight Lines recently launched a new partnership with a Mexican carrier to strengthen less-than-truckload service between the two countries, reflecting increased interest from regional LTL providers in Mexico-bound freight lanes.
Averitt has likewise expanded its San Antonio terminal and warehousing footprint to capture nearshoring-related trade flows moving north from Mexico.
Global supply chain players also continue to deepen their cross-border reach. Cainiao, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, launched its first U.S.–Mexico cross-border service in early 2026, targeting parcel and e-commerce traffic between the two countries.
Maersk has also expanded infrastructure in Mexico with a new depot near Mexico’s Port of Manzanillo to strengthen connectivity across the Americas and support cross-border trade into the U.S.
Realty Income enters Mexican industrial real estate market through GIC partnership
Real estate investment trust Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) has entered the Mexican commercial real estate market through a strategic partnership with GIC, marking its first investment in Mexico.
Under the agreement, Realty Income and GIC have formed a venture backed by more than $1.5 billion in combined capital commitments, while Realty Income has also agreed to a $200 million takeout purchase of a U.S. dollar–denominated, build-to-suit industrial portfolio in Mexico.
The assets, located in Mexico City and Guadalajara, are pre-leased under long-term net lease agreements to Global Fortune 100 tenants, according to a news release.
The Mexico transaction represents Realty Income’s initial expansion into the country and aligns with rising investor interest in logistics and industrial real estate tied to nearshoring and U.S.–Mexico trade growth. The partnership is designed to be long-term and scalable, with GIC also making a cornerstone investment in Realty Income’s U.S. Core Plus fund as part of the broader relationship.
EOS expands Texas manufacturing and logistics footprint with $3M investment
Industrial 3D printing firm EOS is expanding its manufacturing and logistics operations in Texas, investing $3 million to scale production capacity and streamline distribution for North American customers.
The expansion includes upgrades to EOS’ existing campus in Pflugerville, alongside the opening of a new 40,000-square-foot logistics warehouse in Belton, according to a news release.
The Pflugerville site will support expanded assembly of EOS metal additive manufacturing systems, while the Belton facility consolidates the company’s North American warehousing and inventory operations, EOS said.